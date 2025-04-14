Former Barcelona, Liverpool and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has once again been caught biting another player on the football pitch. The now Inter Miami forward this time ended up going for long-time Barcelona and Miami teammate Jordi Alba.

The 38-year-old has undoubtedly been one of the finest players in the game during the first quarter of the 21st century, playing in iconic Uruguay, Liverpool and Barcelona teams, as well as making history for Atletico Madrid. That will be the story of his career, but his capacity to let his temper flare over during games may well be the B side.

Suarez moved to Inter Miami in January of 2024, leaving Gremio in Brazil to join up with former Barcelona teammates and friends Alba, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi, now with another former Barcelona man in Javier Mascherano on the bench. During Sunday’s 0-0 draw between Inter Miami and Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, tempers flared in the 89th minute, as noted by Cadena Cope. This time Suarez was in theory playing peacemaker as he tried to keep Alba out of the melee, but as the Catalan left-back tried to push him away, Suarez can be seen trying to bite his fingers.

Has Luis Suarez still got it? Depends what you mean by it…pic.twitter.com/J72nCTTYYp — Football España (@footballespana_) April 14, 2025

Suarez has of course faced issues with biting on the pitch in the past, with prior incidents taking place during his time at Liverpool and at the World Cup in 2014 with Uruguay. He received a 10-game ban at Anfield after biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, and a much longer four-month ban for doing the same to Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

The clinical forward would then sign for Barcelona for a €70m shortly after from Liverpool, missing the first few months of competition. After spending his initial time in the Barcelona on the right side with Lionel Messi though the middle, the two would switch positions in January of 2015, going on to win the treble the same season. Recently Suarez claimed that his bite on Chiellini cost him the chance to join Real Madrid.