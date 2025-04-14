Two names added to Barcelona radar despite lack of buying power

Last summer it was reported that Director of Football Deco was preparing three separate transfer strategies depending on what level of budget Barcelona had to spend. None of those reported strategies were carried out, with Barcelona spending their entire budget on signing Dani Olmo for €55m last summer after missing out on Nico Williams, but once again he might be considering a variety of scenarios this summer.

The Blaugrana are once again in a sticky salary limit situation, with the club assuring that they will return to within their Liga mandated spending limit, rather than facing spending restrictions. Relevo restate that Barcelona will first see how the season plays out, and count what prize money they earn, then look to sell players, and finally potentially bring in players if they can. If they can though, they only want to add players that improve the level of the squad, but Deco is also keen on players that have goals in them.

Barcelona's idea is to bet on Bernal, Casadó and Frenkie de Jong in the pivot position so there will be no investment in that area this summer. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 14, 2025

The right-back and left-wing positions have been circled as priorities for Deco, and the likes of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz has been frequently linked with the club, while Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong has also been on their radar for some time. However two new names mentioned as potential targets are Leverkusen teammate Alejandro Grimaldo, and AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

The Dutchman has been linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs in recent months, including rivals Real Madrid. The 26-year-old has a contract until 2030, after joining for €20.5m from AZ Alkmaar in 2023 – he would likely be an expensive signing.

Meanwhile Grimaldo is facing an important few months for his future, with two years left on his Leverkusen deal. He recently admitted that he dreams of playing in Spain and returning to Barcelona. Of course it is one thing for Barcelona to have a player on their radar, and another for them to move for a player – or have the finances to do so.