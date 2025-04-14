As the return from injury of Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen grows nearer, manager Hansi Flick will again have to consider a goalkeeping debate for the third time this season. Wojciech Szczesny has said that he wants to continue playing.

After ter Stegen went down with a serious knee injury in September, Barcelona went out to sign a replacement, and brought Szczesny out of retirement as an alternative to ter Stegen. Flick chose to continue with Inaki Pena though until 2025, when Szczesny’s appearances in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup opened the debate again.

Szczesny said he would accept whatever Hansi Flick decided for the closing stages of the season.

“I’m here this season to replace Marc. And if Marc is back and fit, then the coach decides, and if he decides Marc plays then I’m fine with it. At the same time, I want to play this competition. And I expect that if the coach decides the other way, Marc will respect that too.”

“I don’t even know if I’m the most experienced, Marc has won a Champions League and I haven’t. He is a goalkeeper that I rate very, very highly. Obviously I’m fully fit now, and Marc is just coming back from injury, so I think it’s difficult to draw a comparison. But if Marc is fully fit, then there are very few goalkeepers in the world that can compete with him.”

He was also asked if there was any tension between the two, now that there was some competition to be had.

“Right now, Marc is only focused on getting back to training and doesn’t have to think about that. We understand the situation very well, and there’s no tension between us. Whatever happens, we’ll understand and respect it. We both want the best for the team.”

Szczesny has reportedly agreed to sign a one-year extension with the Blaugrana, although this has not been officially confirmed.

“It’s not something I’m thinking about too much or want to waste energy on. I have a contract until the end of the season and I want to focus on the games. I don’t want to waste energy on contract issues or my future. I want to give my best to the club and to win big trophies.”

In terms with what his experience brings to a young team, Szczesny highlighted his calm attitude towards pressure.

“With age, you end up handling pressure differently. They’re more enthusiastic and energetic, but I stay calmer. My Spanish isn’t good enough to be the leader in the dressing room, but I try to lead and to help as much as a I calm, with my attitude, I try to help them stay calm.”

Szczesny was living in Marbella in his family during the opening months of retirement when Barcelona called him about coming out of retirement.

“Honestly, I was playing golf with my son. The truth is, I’d already received some signals before that moment. It seemed strange to me, because there aren’t many players who would call them in that situation. It was very natural.”

Hansi Flick: "Whether Szczęsny will play until the end of the season? Anything can happen in football, I can't give you a 100% answer." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 14, 2025

“He was the first call I received. As I’ve said before, Robert helped me and my family a lot. I was very lucky to be able to work with him and a group that helped me a lot. It was difficult for me because I had to change my mindset again, that was the most difficult thing, to change my mindset to playing again from being retired, but he was truly supportive and made the transition very easy.”

Reports coming from Catalonia claim that that Flick has already made up his mind on the goalkeeping position, and that while ter Stegen may play again before the end of the season, Szczesny would remain their Champions League goalkeeper. It would certainly be a risk to change goalkeeper at this stage of the season, although ter Stegen holds plenty of weight as the captain.