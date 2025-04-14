Real Madrid superstar becomes part-owner of Championship side

Increasingly the world’s top footballers are choosing to invest in the game too, while still active as players. Croatia and Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric has become the latest player at the Santiago Bernabeu to invest in a club.

The 39-year-old this season became not only the oldest Real Madrid player in the club’s history, but the oldest scorer in the club’s history too. Reportedly set on making the 2026 World Cup with the Croatian national team, Modric has no plans to retire.

🦢 Luka Modrić will be new Swansea’s minority owner as revealed… but it won’t change his plans on the pitch. Modrić wants to keep playing for Real Madrid, again and again. 🤍🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/yedvpKxNfS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2025

Or indeed leave Real Madrid, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Italian transfer journalist has revealed that Modric has become a minority owner in Welsh club Swansea City. It is not yet clear how much of the club he has purchased, but Modric will now be able to provide his support and insight at the Liberty Stadium.

The veteran midfielder has not made the move as precursor to retirement though, and intends to both continue playing, and continue playing at Real Madrid, as per Romano. Modric becomes the latest Real Madrid star with a stake in another club, although in the cases of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, they are majority shareholders.

Vinicius purchased a majority stake in Portuguese side FC Alverca in February, who are currently third in the second division, and pursuing promotion back to the Primeira Liga. Meanwhile Mbappe had SM Caen in a similar position when he took over, but things have taken a turn for the worse, and after several sackings, are firmly headed for relegation to the third tier in France.

This season Modric has remained a role player for Carlo Ancelotti after losing his place last season, making 48 appearances, scoring four times and giving seven assists. More recently there have been reports that Real Madrid are considering allowing his deal to expire this summer.