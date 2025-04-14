Real Madrid

Real Madrid stars involved in training ground bust-up ahead of Arsenal clash

(I-D) Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham, y Fran Garcia en Londres tras perder con el Arsenal. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Last year Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti made a consistent point of emphasizing just how positive the atmosphere was in the dressing room, calling it the best he has ever been in charge of. Something Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has also been keen to praise from his team this season too. However it has perhaps exited Ancelotti’s discourse this season.

With things not going to plan for Los Blancos this season, Real Madrid are increasingly feeling the pressure, with a potential treble charge in jeopardy following damaging defeats against Valencia and Arsenal. It leaves them four points behind Barcelona in La Liga and requiring an historic comeback against the Gunners on Wednesday evening.

Rudiger and Bellingham compete for the ball in training.
Image via Real Madrid CF

According to El Chriringuito, the tension that this pressure has brought to Valdebebas has become evident. During Real Madrid’s training session on Friday, Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger reportedly had to be separated after an incident between the two. After a bad tackle, Bellingham seemingly shot the German defender an insult during the small-sided game, at which point things escalated, and teammates had to intervene as the two players went for each other. That said, the two reportedly resolved the matter, and the event was described as a normal occurrence at this stage of the season and in these circumstances.

Los Blancos have been adapting throughout this season not only to a new dynamic in the dressing because of the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, but also the departures. The exits of primarily Toni Kroos, but also veterans Nacho Fernandez and Joselu Mato have been cited as important factors by Ancelotti in the past. Meanwhile Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Eder Militao, three figures who have been at the club for a number of years, have all been absent through injury for significant periods.

 

Tags Antonio Rudiger Arsenal Champions League Jude Bellingham Real Madrid

