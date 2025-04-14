Real Madrid are preparing what they hope is another outrageous comeback story against Arsenal, as they hope to recover a three-goal deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Mikel Arteta is facing as many as four selection doubts before his side travel to the Spanish capital.

That is according to Cadena SER, who note that Jurrien Timber, Ben White, Jorginho and Thomas Partey are all doubts for Arsenal. Timber was only deemed fit enough to start on the bench against Brentford this weekend, while White missed out entirely due to a knock before the game. The Mirror go on to detail that Jorginho has been ruled out of action for the Real Madrid clash after coming off through injury, while there is optimism that Partey will be fit, although he remains a doubt.

On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti appears to have settled on the crack team he will be sending up against the Ghanaian. With Eduardo Camavinga suspended following a red card last week, the Italian is left with a choice of Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric and the recently returned Dani Ceballos, who saw his first game time in over a month on Sunday against Alaves. Relevo claim that it will be Tchouameni, returning from suspension himself, and Ceballos, against his former club, who are entrusted in the middle of the pitch. The only Real Madrid players hwo will be missing through injury are Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Andriy Lunin.

Valverde will likely drop to right-back, with Modric as an option off the bench – the front four of Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe would then be maintained up front. While Jorginho was unlikely to start, it means that Arteta is without an experienced head in the dressing room and off the bench. Certainly for Ancelotti it is a risk to throw Ceballos back in from the start, but equally, it is only with him in the side that Real Madrid have competed well against other giants this season.