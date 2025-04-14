Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been one of the few players who has performed consistently for Los Blancos in domestic competition in 2025, but the frustration got the better of him on Sunday afternoon, and he was fortunate to avoid costing his side points against Alaves. After a horror tackle on ex-Real Madrid academy talent Antonio Blanco, Mbappe was dismissed following a swift VAR review.

Assistant manager Davide Ancelotti defended Mbappe after the game, noting that ‘he is not a violent boy’, and the French superstar has reportedly apologised both to Blanco, and to the dressing room. Blanco was fortunately able to recover, but the damage does not stop there.

Mbappe will face a suspension, and if he had been adjudged to have been guilty of wreckless play, then he could have faced a two to four-game ban. That would have ruled him out of at least their next fixtures against Athletic Club and Getafe, but also potentially the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona and the following La Liga clash with Celta Vigo.

However the referee noted in his report that Mbappe challenged for the ball with excessive force, rather than guilty of violent conduct or wreckless play. That means that Mbappe will only face a ban of one to two games, with Cadena Cope assuring that it will likely be a singular match that the Frenchman misses. Either way, he would be available for the showpiece final against Barcelona in Seville.

Mbappe could consider himself somewhat fortunate, given his challenge was not particularly close to the ball, and was aggressive in the action. However it will be a major relief for Carlo Ancelotti, who is in search of all the help he can get in the final two months of the season. Dani Ceballos also returned on Sunday against Alaves, a crucial cog in Real Madrid’s best form of the season in February.