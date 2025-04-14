“I have absolute confidence in my team,” responded Hansi Flick when asked whether he feared an historic comeback from Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League quarter-final second leg. The Blaugrana take a 4-0 lead to Germany from the first leg, with some talk even of players being rested.

Flick is reportedly considering as many as four changes against Dortmund, although one is enforced by the absence of Alejandro Balde. He picked up an injury and is likely to be replaced by Gerard Martin.

“We’re lucky to have a lead coming into the match because tomorrow’s match will be very difficult. I want my team to enjoy playing against one of the most important teams in all of Europe. We want to play a good match and maintain the level of the 4-0 victory from the first leg.”

Flick also had kind words for Robert Lewandowski, who is returning to his first club after leaving Poland, where he made his name for himself. Not that he will get a warm welcome, after many years at Bayern Munich.

“It’s noticeable to have a player of his calibre on the team. He’s very professional and has a lot of experience. We count on him a lot, and every day he shows what he’s capable of and has all the qualities that make him a good player. He’s a great example for the rest of us.”

Perhaps the big talking point in Can Barca in recent weeks has been the potential return of Marc-Andre ter Stegen from injury, and whether he would come back into the side once fit. Flick was relatively non-committal.

Another frequent topic in recent weeks has been rotation, as the toll of a long season begins to show more and more often.

“It’s something I’ve already said. We want everyone to be available, and I can’t stress enough that these players are fantastic and always want to be there. I want to give them the opportunity to play in a final.”

While Balde will miss out, Flick will have Dani Olmo back from injury after the last 2.5 weeks out of action.

“We’ll see if he can play tomorrow or not and if he can recover for the weekend. He has great quality, but it’s true that we haven’t always been able to count on him due to injuries. Still, we’re very happy to have him back.”

It is a testament to Barcelona’s strong position that Flick was also being asked about a sextet, a rare feat that he achieved during his time at Bayern.

“I always say it. I don’t live in the past and what I won with Bayern, but in the present. Everything that comes will be welcome, but that’s the future, and we have to focus on the match against Dortmund. We have to focus on tomorrow’s game.”