Barcelona were keen to ensure that teenage starlet Marc Bernal was well aware of how highly they rate him after his season-ending injury in August. The 17-year-old had his contract extended a month later, and now is set for another new deal.

Bernal was one of the big surprises in Hansi Flick’s early reign, not just participating heavily in preseason, but starting all three of their first La Liga matches. The teenage midfielder impressed with his poise on the ball, and ability to position himself, despite his inexperience.

Barcelona's idea is to bet on Bernal, Casadó and Frenkie de Jong in the pivot position so there will be no investment in that area this summer. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 14, 2025

Tragically, Bernal tore his cruciate ligament in late August against Rayo Vallecano, ruling him out for the rest of the season, just as he was making his breakthrough. However Barcelona announced less than a month later that his contract had been extended until 2026, and Bernal’s salary had also been ‘adapted’.

Sources have told Football España that Bernal, who turns 18 in May, will have his contract extended until 2029 imminently. The Catalan talent has been working with US agency Roc Nation, who have been involved in negotiations, and already has an array of top stars amongst their clients, including Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Martinelli. The new deal will have a €500m release clause.

Bernal appears to be set for a very bright future with Barcelona, although they will be desperate to avoid any precipitation with his recovery. While Marc Casado and Frenkie de Jong have surprised with their own improvements this season, indeed with the Dutchman potentially earning himself his own new deal, Bernal is tipped to be the long-term answer for a midfield that has been desperate for a deeper-lying organier since the departure of Sergio Busquets. With a recovery to come, and de Jong, Casado and Gavi for competition, Bernal will not have it easy to get game time again on his return though.