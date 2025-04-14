Barcelona star tells agent to find him new club this summer

Barcelona have seen significant improvement this season under Hansi Flick, with the German manager rescuing a number of young talents and investments from stagnation. Almost all of Flick’s efforts have been rewarded, but the most notable exception has been Ansu Fati.

The 22-year-old returned this summer after an ill-fated loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion, where injuries again began to haunt him. There was optimism at the club and positive messages in the summer, but a foot injury ruling him out of much of preseason and the start of the campaign halted those hopes. Although he did miss a month in November and December too, Fati has remained fit for the majority of the season.

However he has not seen that compensated with minutes though. Barcelona tried to convince him of a loan move in January, with Girona, Real Betis, Sevilla, Fenerbahce and Besiktas all linked to the Barcelona number 10. There has even been talk of a move to Saudi Arabia over the last year, with the Blaugrana keen to move on from his large salary, which they must pay him for another two years.

Fati turned down all offers and dodged all nudges towards the exit door though, convinced that he could still earn more minutes at Barcelona. As the months have passed, Sport say that Fati has lost that hope now, and has instructed agent Jorge Mendes to search for new clubs for him this summer. After certain frustration at the lack of opportunities afforded to him by Flick, Fati is now keen to leave the club permanently and start a new chapter.

The difficulty will be in finding a destination that suits Fati and can satisfy him and Barcelona financially. While the Blaugrana are willing to part with him, reportedly for free, even finding a side open to matching his salary could be difficult, given he has now gone several seasons without regular action.