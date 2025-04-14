Barcelona star banned after inappropriate touching

Barcelona defender Maria ‘Mapi’ Leon has received a suspension for her actions earlier this season, where she was accused of inappropriate touching during a game against city rivals Espanyol. Leon has denied doing so.

During Barcelona Femeni’s 2-0 win over Espanyol in February, Leon appeared to have touched the genitals of Espanyol player Daniela Caracas, as the two jostled before a set piece was taken. Leon is also alleged to have said something disrespectful too, both of which she has denied.

In a statement from Leon, published by Barcelona, she claims that she touched Caracas’ leg, and that ‘the images are clear’. She also denies at any point endangering the intimacy of another professional, as it was put in a statement by Espanyol on the matter. This has been disputed by Espanyol, who describe the action as ‘inadmissable and unacceptable’, saying they would support Caracas in whatever course of action that she decided to take.

So far, the Colombian footballer has not taken any legal action against Leon, but Espanyol did file a complaint to the Competition Committee though. However the Disciplinary Committee have done so, as reported by RAC1. Leon was suspended by the Competition Committee for two games due to ‘unsporting conduct’, missing Barcelona’s 6-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday. The 29-year-old will also be absent from their clash against Sevilla on Wednesday.

Leon and Barcelona did appeal the verdict to the Administrative Tribunal for Sport (TAD), but were unsuccessful, with the ban being upheld. Caracas is yet to comment publicly on the matter.

Thus far, Barcelona have supported Leon in her version of events, and no investigation has been conducted. Leon has been outspoken about the sexism suffered by women’s football in Spain, refusing to return to the national team due to treatment she received during her time there, which she alleged was inappropriate and unprofessional.