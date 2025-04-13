Wojciech Szczesny is aiming for a piece of Barcelona history on the road at Borussia Dortmund in midweek action.

La Blaugrana head to Signal Iduna Park looking to rubber stamp their spot in the UEFA Champions League semi finals following a dominant 4-0 quarter final first leg win last week.

Despite the bulk of the job already being done by Hansi Flick, Szczesny is not expected to be one of the players rotated out of the team, as Flick looks for experience in a testing environment.

Szczesny has firmly established himself as Flick’s No.1 since the start of 2025 with the club hoping to extend his short-term contract on into next season.

His run of consistency between the posts has given Flick’s charges real stability to build from as he develops a cult following amongst the Catalans fan base.

Ahead of the trip to Dortmund, the former Poland international is closing in on equalling a club record held by the iconic Johan Cruyff, as a measure of just ow well Szczesny is performing right now.

If he starts as expected in Dortmund, it will be his 23rd start in all competitions since joining Barcelona, as part of an unbeaten streak from his debut appearance at the start of January.

A 23rd successive unbeaten game in a debut Barcelona season would match Cruyff’s figure from his first campaign in 1973/74.

That would be another incredible feat matched and Szczesny is on course to break new ground as the only Barcelona player to go over 30 games in their debut campaign with Cesc Fabregas currently holding that benchmark at 30.

However, Fabregas’ 2011/12 season ended with a hosts of near misses, as Barcelona finished second in La Liga behind Real Madrid and lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi finals – with Szczesny hoping he will not mirror that in May.