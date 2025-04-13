Alaves Real Madrid

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe sent off for first time as Real Madrid player against Alaves

Image via Movistar

Real Madrid had a good start to their match against Alaves after taking the lead, but minutes later, they are now down to 10 men at Mendizorroza.

Carlo Ancelotti rotated heavily for this one, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior having been dropped to the bench with Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal on the horizon. But their absences mattered little in the early stages as Real Madrid took the lead courtesy of Eduardo Camavinga.

But less than 10 minutes later, Real Madrid have now been reduced to 10 men. Kylian Mbappe is the player that has been shown red by referee Cesar Soto Grado after a strong challenge on Antonio Blanco.

Mbappe was originally shown a yellow card for the tackle, but after a VAR review, Soto Grado had little hesitation in dishing out the red. And it means that Real Madrid will need to hang on to secure victory in this one.

Posted by

Tags Alaves Kylian Mbappe La Liga Real Madrid

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News