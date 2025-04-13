WATCH: Real Madrid lead against Alaves courtesy of Eduardo Camavinga

After Barcelona’s win on Saturday, Real Madrid must respond with a win against Alaves – and they are on course to get it after taking the lead at Mendizorroza.

Carlo Ancelotti rotated heavily for this one, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior having been dropped to the bench with Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal on the horizon. But their absences have mattered little so far as Real Madrid have taken the lead courtesy of Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga played a wonderful one-two with Federico Valverde before firing the ball into the far corner. It is a goal that he desperately needed as he has been under significant pressure in recent weeks after a number of high-profile errors – the latest of which came earlier this week against Arsenal.

Real Madrid will hope that they can hold this lead without any problems, as they aim to keep themselves in the La Liga title race.