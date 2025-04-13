Villarreal keen on summer move for Liverpool star

Liverpool are reported to be interested in signing multiple La Liga stars this summer, but one of their own players could move to Spain before the start of the 2025-26 season.

During the winter transfer window, Las Palmas agreed a deal to sign Stefan Bajcetic on loan for the remainder of the season. And during his time back in La Liga, the 20-year-old has been a ray of light for the Gran Canaria club. He has stepped up in the absence of captain Kirian Rodriguez, and during Saturday’s crucial 3-1 victory at Getafe, he was a standout performer.

Liverpool have been following Bajcetic’s progress at Las Palmas, and although they are sure to have been impressed, it appears that he will not return to their first team squad in the summer, with the idea being for him to go back on loan.

Relevo have reported that Bajcetic will almost certainly remain in La Liga next season, as it is his preferred destination to continue developing his game. And at this stage, the team most interested in agreeing a loan deal with Liverpool is Villarreal.

Villarreal have good midfield options at the moment with Dani Parejo, Pape Gueye and Santi Comesana, but with European football set to return to La Ceramica next season, head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral would require more strength in depth – and he would get that with Bajcetic.

La Liga is better for having players like Bajcetic in it, so for neutrals, it will be a delight if the Liverpool midfielder were to return in the summer. Villarreal would be an excellent place for him to continue honing his game, and should Parejo remain at La Ceramica, he would be an ideal mentor for the young pivot.