Sevilla are set to name their sixth manager in the last three years after taking the decision to sack Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta after a difficult run of results in 2025.

Friday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Valencia was Sevilla’s fourth loss in a row in La Liga, and it is a result that has seen them drop to 13th in the standings – and they would drop to 14th if there was a winner in Sunday’s match between Osasuna and Girona. In total, Los Nervionenses have managed only three victories since the start of 2025, and for the club’s board of directors, enough is enough.

There were rumblings prior to the match against Valencia that Garcia Pimienta would be sacked, and Sevilla have confirmed that they have sacked the former Barca Atletic and Las Palmas head coach, who had taken over at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan only last summer.

And according to Relevo, Sevilla have already sorted Garcia Pimienta’s replacement. It has been decided that Joaquin Caparros, who already had two spells as interim manager at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in 2018 and 2019, will be returning to the club for a third time at the helm.

Caparros’ task will be to lead Sevilla away from relegation trouble. They are currently seven points clear of Las Palmas in 18th with seven matches to go, but they face the Gran Canaria side in the coming weeks, while there is also fixtured to be played against Alaves, Osasuna and Leganes, who are also involve in the battle at the bottom of the table.

Caparros did well in his previous two spells in temporary charge of the Sevilla first team, and club bosses will hope that he can have another successful spell at the club in these crucial final few weeks of the 2024-25 season.