Real Madrid could make a sensational transfer move for Erling Haaland if Vinicius Junior leaves for Saudi Arabia in 2025.

In what would be a sensational double transfer deal, Los Blancos are determined to have a Plan B, with the Saudi Pro League still keen on a move for their Brazilian superstar.

Vinicius’ current deal in Madrid expires in 2027, with Los Blancos keen to tie up a new deal with him in the coming months, to avoid slipping into free transfer exit territory from 2026 onwards.

The main current stumbling block appears to be Vinicius’ desire for a wage rise to bring him above teammates Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham as the club’s top earner, breaking their strict wage structure at the club in the process – something which club president Florentino Perez is against.

That has kept the link to Saudi Arabia alive with his representatives rumoured to have met with their intermediaries in September, and made contact again in December, before a face-to-face meeting with Vinicius and his entourage in Prague in February.

The eye-watering numbers involved include a reported €1bn contract offer and a potential transfer fee in excess of €300m.

Despite the huge sums on the table, Vinicius’ priority seems to be staying in Madrid, but Perez is also is planning for taking the plunge on selling him.

As per reports from Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Haaland is the player Real Madrid will go for, if Vinicius makes the move to the Middle East.

🚨Real Madrid will chase Erling Haaland if Vinicius Junior heads to Saudi Arabia this summer https://t.co/4o730kUihA — Football España (@footballespana_) April 13, 2025

Haaland signed another contract extension at Manchester City at the start of 2025 tying him to the Etihad Stadium until 2034.

However, there is huge barrier to luring him away from Manchester, with the Norwegian’s new deal reportedly not including a release clause, and the Premier League giants could demand at least €150-200m to consider a sale to a major rival.