Rayo Vallecano line up replacement as Liverpool chase key defensive star

Rayo Vallecano are already planning for next season with changes expected in Inigo Perez’s squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

Perez is reportedly closing in on a contract extension in Vallecas with Rayo chasing down a European qualification place for the first time in over two decades.

However, if they do miss out on Europe, Perez will be under pressure to sell key players with Liverpool tracking Andrei Ratiu as a summer option.

The Reds are on the hunt for a new right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold closing in on a free transfer move to Real Madrid with his contract at Anfield expiring in June.

Los Blancos has not been deterred in their push for the England international and that could trigger a right-back ripple effect.

Arne Slot is also looking at Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong but Romanian outlet ProSport has previously claimed Rayo star Ratiu is a stronger option.

Barcelona have also been linked with an offer for Ratiu – amid uncertainty over Jules Kounde’s next step – with the Romania international impressing in Vallecas.

Rayo Vallecano have confirmed their awareness of big clubs showing interest in Ratiu but they will not agree to a sale easily in the months ahead.

A potential European place would also bolster their case to retain the 26-year-old with the latest update indicating they will quote any interested party at least €25m.

If Ratiu moves on, Perez will need a new face in his defence, and reports from Mundo Deportivo indicate he is lining up an ideal candidate.

Guille Rosas has caught the eye at Segunda Division side Sporting Gijon this season but he is under contract until 2028.

Rosas has been a bright spark in poor team campaign in Gijon, and if they slip into the third tier, he looks certain to leave for a cut price fee.