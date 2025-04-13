La Liga Round Up: Athletic Club and Villareal supercharge Champions League hopes

Sunday’s La Liga action included three games all with a key impact on the race for European qualification in the run-in.

Either side of Real Madrid’s scrappy 1-0 win away at Alaves, Villarreal and Athletic Club both secured fightback victories, to keep their UEFA Champions League hopes in their own hands.

The Basque side wrapped up the day win a 3-1 win over Rayo Vallecano ahead of Europa League quarter final second leg against Rangers in midweek.

Let’s take a look at how Sunday’s games unfolded…

Osasuna 2-1 Girona

Osasuna’s chances of a late season push for Europe appear to have faded based on a dreadful recent run of form.

They hosted Girona on the back of an eight-game winless streak in league action before star striker Ante Budimir brilliantly headed them ahead before the break.

As the game dragged on after the restart, there were a few nerves before Pablo Ibanez wrapped up a timely home win, and Yaser Asprilla netted a late consolation for Girona.

Real Betis 1-2 Villarreal

Villarreal’s trip to Real Betis was a direct Champions League battle with fifth spot expected to be enough for a UCL place and the away side end the weekend with the edge.

Aitor Rubial’s early goal caused concern for the Yellow Submarine before Thierno Barry quickly levelled things up.

That tipped the balance for Villarreal after the break, as Ayoze Perez netted his 13th league goal of 2024/25, to give Marcelino’s team a three-point lead in fifth.

13 – Ayoze Pérez has scored 13 goals in 24 games for Villarreal in LaLiga 2024/25, his highest tally in a single campaign in the competition or the Premier League, surpassing the 12 goals scored for Newcastle United in 2018/19 (12 goals in 37 appearances). Sweet. pic.twitter.com/aT3RgqAyxN — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 13, 2025

Athletic Club 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

In Sunday’s final game, Athletic Club were forced to turn to their bench, after falling behind at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Path Ciss put Rayo ahead before half-time and Ernesto Valverde changed things up despite wanting to keep certain players fresh for Rangers.

Oihan Sancet’s introduction was immediate, as he slotted home from the penalty spot – and again in added time – either side of a superb finish from fellow substitute Nico Williams.

💭 What a finish by Nico Williams! We need him next season to show off the fantastic chemistry he has with Lamine Yamal! pic.twitter.com/89okq5RLJb — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) April 13, 2025

