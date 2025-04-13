Real Madrid are confident Kylian Mbappe will be handed no more than a two game ban for his red card against Alaves.

Los Blancos kept up the La Liga title pressure on Barcelona with a scrappy 1-0 win on the road in Basque Country thanks to Eduardo Camavinga’s first half goal.

However, the main talking point was Mbappe’s first red card in Spanish football, following a reckless challenge on Antonio Blanco just before the break.

Following a VAR review, Mbappe was dismissed by match referee Juan Martinez Munuera, as the away side fought on with a man less in Vitoria.

Images at the Estadio Mendizorroza after the game show Mbappe seeking out Blanco to apologise for the incident with the Alaves player seeming to accept that.

Real Madrid will now await an update from La Liga and the RFEF over Mbappe’s incoming suspension but he will be available for their midweek UEFA Champions League quarter final second-leg against Arsenal.

The latest indication is that Mbappe will be given a two-game suspension, based on reports from El Mundo, which cite Martinez Munuera’s report as claiming Mbappe was ‘making an attempt for the ball’.

That is not expected to be deemed as violent conduct and will likely mean two league games on the sidelines for him with league games against Athletic Club and Getafe incoming.

Fans concerned over Mbappe potentially missing the Copa del Rey final with Barcelona on April 26 have seen their fears eased based on RFEF suspension rules.

Unless Mbappe’s ban is upgraded to four games or more – reserved for the most serious offences – it cannot be applied to Copa del Rey games.

A firm update could arrive before the Arsenal match but Mbappe is on course for a 10-day break before taking on La Blaugrana in their final showdown in Sevilla later this month.