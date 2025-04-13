Hansi Flick’s bold left-back plan to cover for Alejandro Balde

Barcelona have been struck down by a crucial injury blow ahead of the 2024/25 season run-in with Alejandro Balde sidelined.

The Spain international was forced off in the opening stages of Barcelona’s 1-0 La Liga win away at Leganes as Hansi Flick’s side kept up their title lead.

On a scrappy night in the capital, Balde’s early withdrawal was a key talking point, with concern over how long he would be ruled out for.

Barcelona have since confirmed a hamstring injury with a statement on the 21-year-old released by La Blaugrana.

“Tests carried out on Sunday morning on Alejandro Balde confirm he has an distal injury to his left hamstring. His return to action with the first team will depend on his recovery.”

According to reports from Diario Sport, the timeline for Balde’s recovery is believed to be around 2-3 weeks. That means he will miss the upcoming matches against Borussia Dortmund, Celta Vigo and Mallorca, with his spot in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid on April 26 a major doubt.

He will need a huge recovery burst to be back in contention for the final as it would could before the two-week mark with Gerard Martin on course to step in.

Martin will cover in the next three games before Flick makes a call on his readiness to face Real Madrid but the 23-year-old will not be fazed by the prospect of starting such a big game.

As per reports from ESPN, Flick will also dip into his La Masia reserves to cover for Balde’s absence, with highly-rated left-back Jofre Torrents set to train with the first team.

The 18-year-old has trained with the senior players before this season, and he will be involved in matchday squads in the coming weeks, and he could be given some match action to keep him sharp if needed.