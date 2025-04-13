Dani Ceballos outlines what Real Madrid need to secure Arsenal miracle

Real Madrid have kept themselves in the La Liga title race ahead of their UEFA Champions League showdown with Arsenal.

The defending Spanish champions had to show grit in their weekend trip to Alaves as Eduardo Camavinga’s early goal proved enough for secure all three points in the Basque Country.

Kylian Mbappe’s first half red card was the main post-game talking point with the France international now facing a domestic ban.

That result keeps Carlo Ancelotti’s team four points behind leaders Barcelona but their attention now switches to Europe in midweek.

The current UCL holders need a miracle to revive their chance of holding onto the trophy with Arsenal storming to a 3-0 quarter final first-leg win last week ahead of a rematch in Madrid on April 15.

Ancelotti is expected to makes changes from the defeat in North London with Camavinga serving a one-game ban for the hosts.

Spain international Dani Ceballos is expected to start in his place in midfield, after he missed a trip back to Arsenal in the first game, and he admitted they need everything to go in their favour on Wednesday night.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game at Alaves. We went 1-0 up., but then Kylian’s sending off made us battle more,” as per quotes Diario Sport.

“Little by little, I feel like I’m getting stronger and better, and I always want to help the team.

“We will need every player to be at 200% against Arsenal and the fans in the stadium right behind us.

“We are hoping for an incredible atmosphere and that will help us to turn it around.”

Camavinga added his confidence that Real Madrid will win in his absence but Ancelotti’s charges need at least a victory by three clear goals to stand any chance of progressing in normal time.