Atletico Madrid are expecting to part ways with several players this summer, but they hope one of them is not club captain Koke Resurreccion, who has been linked with bringing his 25-year association to an end.

Koke has been on a rolling one-year contract for multiple seasons, and with the 2024-25 campaign coming to a close, it will soon be known whether he remains at the club that he first joined back in 2000.

It was reported back in January that Atleti were prepared to leave the decision up to Koke, and it appears that they have now seen enough to determine that their skipper wants to stay for another 12 months as Marca have reported that contract negotiations are being readied by the club’s sporting department.

Atleti want Koke to continue as club captain for at least one more season, and they continue to see him as a crucial player in the dressing room despite his drop in minutes compared to the 2023-24 campaign.

Koke has accepted his position as a squad player, although it remains to be seen whether he will do so for another season where his minutes could be reduced further if Atleti complete their mission to sign a new defensive midfielder.

It will be very interesting to follow the situation with Koke over the coming weeks. Atletico Madrid are proposing these contract talks, but there is no guarantee that they will be successful. However, it would be a surprise if the 33-year-old were to walk away from Los Colchoneros before he is no longer needed by Diego Simeone and the rest of the first team personnel at the Metropolitano.