Andres Iniesta drops incredible 2009 Champions League final admission

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta has revealed an incredible secret behind the 2009 UEFA Champions League final win over Manchester United.

Victory against Sir Alex Ferguson’s team in Rome was remembered for Lionel Messi’s iconic towering header at the Stadio Olimpico as Pep Guardiola bested Ferguson in two finals in the space of two years.

2009 was Iniesta’s second UCL crown, after coming on as a half-time substitute in the 2006 final win over Arsenal in Paris, as Henrik Larsson inspired a comeback win for Frank Rijkaard’s team.

He started in Rome, and again in Guardiola’s win over the Red Devils at Wembley in 2011 with Messi on target once more, as Barcelona fired out a message to the rest of Europe.

Iniesta won his fourth and final UCL trophy in 2015, under Luis Enrique, after lifting three major titles with Spain as part of his trophy-packed career for club and country.

However, the former midfielder has shared how the first final against United could have played out very differently, if he had listened to his body in the build up to the game.

“The second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge will stay with me forever,” he told an exclusive interview with Four Four Two.

“Have I ever thought about what would’ve happened if I hadn’t scored in the 93rd minute? Never, just in case!

“My shot was instinctive because I didn’t have time to think about the execution.

“Going on to win that Champions League title felt much better than three years previously, even though I played injured in the final against Manchester United.

“I couldn’t shoot because of the risk of tearing a muscle, but told myself, ‘I can’t miss this final after the one in Paris.’ It turned out incredibly on the night, although I paid the price afterwards with several muscle injuries as a result.”