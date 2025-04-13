“Clear” – Davide Ancelotti admits Kylian Mbappe red card was deserved

After back-to-back defeats against Valencia and Arsenal, it was important for Real Madrid to win at Alaves on Sunday – and they did so despite a Kylian Mbappe red card, with the only goal of the game at Mendizorroza coming from Eduardo Camavinga.

Davide Ancelotti stood in for father Carlo, who was serving a touchline ban for accumulation of yellow cards in La Liga, and as per Marca, he gave his thoughts.

“The victory gives us confidence. We knew it was not going to be easy, what happened in the match made it a little more complicated for us but having won gives us confidence for what we want to happen next Wednesday

“We are going to try both La Liga and the Champions League. We know that we have to earn it, that it’s not enough to have the quality we have and that we have to do some things well. But everyone is convinced that we are going to try in La Liga and in the Champions League as well.”

Ancelotti also commented on the red card that Mbappe was shown in the first half.

“I haven’t spoken to him afterwards. Kylian is not a violent boy, he is a boy who has asked for forgiveness and is aware of what he has done. It is a clear red card and he has paid the consequences. The many small fouls that happened to him have made him react in this way, which is not the right way, I am not justifying it, but that is what has happened.”

Ancelotti also spoke on Dani Ceballos, who made his return to action for Real Madrid after six weeks out.

“Dani has trained well, he was completely available, but his substitution was a little more to waste time. The game was crazy and we didn’t want that in the end. He’s a player who has done well this season and he’s going to help us on Wednesday whether he starts or not.”