Real Madrid had a dreadful night against Arsenal on Tuesday, and they are now staring down the barrel of a Champions League exit – unless they can overcome a three-goal deficit in next week’s return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was a poor performance from Real Madrid in North London, and particularly in the second half. They were completely overrun by Arsenal, with a goal never looked likely after the hosts scored their first. And it was this aspect that has really disappointed one of their former players.

Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast (via Sport), Toni Kroos gave his thoughts on Real Madrid’s abject display against Arsenal. In his opinion, the most worrying thing was Carlo Ancelotti’s side inability to muster a response after conceding.

“After it went to 2-0, it seemed that everything was lost. From my experience, when Real Madrid are losing in a game, there is always a phase in which you have the feeling that a goal can be scored. After every goal I missed that reaction. Scoring a goal was important, but they seemed to be saying ‘please, don’t let the fourth one come’.

“The team has to give its best (in the second leg). And the Bernabeu crowd will be there. We have to press non-stop from the first quarter of an hour.”

There is no doubt that Real Madrid and Ancelotti have a big job on their hands at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, but it is telling that no one has ruled them out of completing a comeback in the quarter-final tie. But as Kroos said, a good start is needed in order to give themselves the best chance, as a quick-fire goal would put Arsenal under serious pressure.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can respond, but if so, it would be better late than never.