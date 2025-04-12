Serie A star reveals bold Atletico Madrid transfer rejection

Atletico Madrid are expected to make a renewed effort to bolster their defensive options the summer transfer market.

Los Rojiblancos pursued a number of potential targets ahead of the 2024/25 season and secured two key deals for Diego Simeone’s rear guard.

Spain star Robin Le Normand arrived after playing a vital role in La Roja’s UEFA Euro 2024 title win before a loan deal was agreed to bring in Barcelona centre back Clement Lenglet.

Simeone is expected to pursue a deal to keep Lenglet next season with Barcelona open to offloading him permanently.

Both deals worked out perfectly for Simeone, with the duo slotting into his backline, but things could have very different, if a deal had a deal had been wrapped up for Strahinja Pavlovic.

Simeone was rumoured to be tracking the Serbia international, before bringing in Lenglet, but no formal offer landed at RB Salzburg.

With Atletico Madrid undecided over making a clear move, AC Milan swooped in at the last minute, and he made an €18m transfer move to the San Siro following a charm offensive by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I didn’t speak to Diego Simeone or anyone else at the club. I knew about Atletico Madrid’s interest through my agent and others, but I told Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) I wanted to go to AC Milan,” he told an interview with Mozzartsport, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“I did it for Zlatan, for the greatness of the club and the chance to play Serie A. I had several conversations with Ibra, in which he told me he liked my character, that he liked who I am, and he wanted to see me here at all costs.

“The negotiations were expected to end sooner, but we had some minor problems in Salzburg; it didn’t go as planned, but in the end, everything turned out well and I got here.”