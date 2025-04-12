Real Madrid strongly considering three prominent player exits

Over the next few weeks, Real Madrid will start to think about contract renewals for players that are set to leave at the end of the season. For now, there is full focus on efforts on the pitch, but with uncertainty growing, the situations of Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez will soon need to be addressed.

Alongside Jesus Vallejo, who will certainly be leaving, Modric and Lucas are out of the contract at the end of the season. Both players have already expressed a desire to continue at Real Madrid for at least one more year, but at this stage, that possibility is one that looks increasingly difficult.

As reported by Diario AS, Modric and Lucas are in serious danger of not being offered contract extensions, with their futures at Real Madrid said to be more out than in at this current stage.

Modric, who is attracting interest from Qatar, is losing prominence at Real Madrid, with the club reportedly keen to sign a new midfielder in the summer, he would be needed even less. And with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to arrive upon the expiry of his Liverpool contract, Lucas will also no longer be needed as much as he has been.

The report has also noted that David Alaba is facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid. His contract does not run out until the summer of 2026, but at this stage, he would not be offered the chance to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The possible signing of Dean Huijsen this summer would push the Austrian defender down the pecking order.

There is also said to be doubts about Antonio Rudiger within Real Madrid, but he is much more likely to remain at the club compared to Alaba. All of this points towards the club looking to move on from its older players, with fresh blood wanted instead.