Real Madrid are aiming to bounce back from Tuesday’s damaging 3-0 defeat to Arsenal as they take on Alaves on Sunday afternoon. They could be seven points behind by the time kick off comes around as Barcelona play on Saturday, so it will be imperative for the defending champions to secure a much-needed three points.

During his pre-match press conference (via Diario AS), Carlo Ancelotti – who has also spoken on his future – confirmed that Real Madrid have put thoughts about the Arsenal fixture to the back of their mind for now, as they aim to build momentum with a victory against Alaves on Sunday.

“Everyone is thinking about Wednesday, but all that depends on tomorrow’s performance. Because we are still in the fight for La Liga. You need to play well and win. We are not thinking about a comeback (vs Arsenal), but to play a good game tomorrow. Try to win, because it is essential to recover the good feelings.”

Real Madrid had hoped that the Alaves match would be played on Saturday rather than Sunday, but despite an agreement with the Vitoria club, La Liga turned down their request. Ancelotti gave his thoughts on the situation.

“The truth is that Real Madrid is the only one who has done it many times. We will try until the last minute. Until the last ball. Starting tomorrow. I don’t understand why the match is on a Sunday, but it is what it is. This season has been like this… It is not understood but, the truth is that we have more than 72 hours of rest. So we can’t complain.”

Amid the doom and gloom that has come after back-to-back defeats against Valencia and Arsenal, there is some good news for Real Madrid as Ancelotti has confirmed that Dani Ceballos is available to face Alaves after six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

“He is available for tomorrow and, obviously, for Wednesday.”