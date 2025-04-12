Barcelona can move seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table with a victory over Leganes on Saturday night. The Catalans are in action before Real Madrid, who face Alaves on Sunday, and they can apply more pressure on Carlo Ancelotti’s side if they were to win at Butarque.

Barcelona will be aiming to continue their unbeaten start to 2025, which was kept going earlier in the week after a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. And despite only a three-day turnaround from that match, head coach Hansi Flick is unwilling to make wholesale changes.

As per Sport, Flick does intend to rest the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski, but there will still be starts for Jules Kounde, Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha – this is despite the fact that this fixture is seen as one of Barcelona’s easiest amid a gruelling run of matches. Ronald Araujo, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, Gavi and Ferran Torres are projected to come into the side from the Dortmund match, with Fermin Lopez being the other player to drop out.

Flick clearly does not underestimate Leganes, and it makes sense considering that the Madrid club won 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Borja Jimenez’s side will be eyeing an unlikely double over the league leaders, and Sport believe that they will name the same line-up as last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Leganes are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the La Liga table, so they will be desperate for a positive result. A victory would see them climb out for the relegation zone for 24 hours at least, but Barcelona will be eyeing up the three points themselves as they aim to take themselves closer to their objective of reclaiming the league title.