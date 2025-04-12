Mikel Arteta hints at key Arsenal star missing Real Madrid battle

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has offered mixed squad update ahead of the Gunners crunch trip to Real Madrid next week.

Arteta’s side head to Madrid with a 3-0 UEFA Champions League advantage following their superb quarter final first leg win on April 8.

Two goals from Declan Rice set the platform for Arteta and his sole focus is now on the Champions League with Liverpool storming away to the Premier League title.

That has been reflected in his team selections either side of the Real Madrid first leg with 1-1 draws against Everton and Brentford.

A host of expected starters for Madrid were rested as Thomas Frank’s side visited the Emirates Stadium this weekend with Arteta looking to keep things fresh.

Despite taking a second half lead via former Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey, Arsenal were pegged back by Yoane Wissa’s equaliser, and ended the game with 10 players.

Jorginho was forced off with a rib injury in the closing minutes, with Arteta already using all of his substitutes, and the Italy international is suspected to have broken a bone.

He was not expected to start in Madrid and the main post-match question focused on Partey who impressed as a covering right back.

Arteta hopes to have Ben White back for next week, or he will put Jurrien Timber back in, with Partey in midfield alongside Rice.

However, fans spotted the Ghanaian limping on his way off the field after being replaced, and Arteta faces a waiting game.

“He [Partey] had an issue, so we took him out, we did not want to take any risks,” as per BBC Sport.

“He felt something, so we made a decision, We don’t know [if he will be OK for Wednesday]. I haven’t spoken doctors yet.”

Arteta was planning to name an unchanged team from the first leg to the second, but if Partey misses out, Mikel Merino could drop back into midfield with Leandro Trossard starting in attack.