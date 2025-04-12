The arrival of Hansi Flick last summer has fast-tracked multiple La Masia talents into Barcelona first team, but this hasn’t been the case for Guille Fernandez, whom many expected to make his debut with the senior squad this season.

Guille is one of the most talented and highly-rated players in the La Masia setup. Despite the fact that he is only 17 years of age, he has been with Barca Atletic for the entirety of this season, and on occasion, he has even been included in senior matchday squads for fixtures in La Liga and the Champions League.

In total, Guille has been called up nine times by Flick, but he has yet to make his senior debut. This goes against what he was told by Barcelona last summer, with MD reporting that the young midfielder was assured of being given opportunities in the first team.

Barcelona currently have an overbooking of options in Guille’s position, which is attacking midfield. The presence of Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Pablo Torre means that it is unlikely that he features for the first team before the end of the season, and this is likely to be the case for the 2025-26 campaign too.

And clubs are hoping to take advantage of this. The report states that FC Porto are eyeing a summer move for Guille, and they would look to do a deal that sees Barcelona retain a buy-back clause. And the Portuguese giants intend to give him first team opportunities if they were to sign him. On top of this, there is also interest being shown from Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

It would be a major blow for Barcelona to lose Guille, given the potential that he has. A loan move in the summer would make sense if Flick does not count on him, although a permanent departure could be more likely.