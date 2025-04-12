Saturday’s La Liga action featured three early games as part of the race for European qualification and the battle to avoid relegation.

Mallorca overtook Real Sociedad in the table via a win in San Sebastian and relegation battling pair Las Palmas and Espanyol sealed key away victories.

Let’s take a look at how Saturday’s games unfolded…

Real Sociedad 0-2 Mallorca

Mallorca’s trip to the Basque Country was billed as a direct indicator of who will clinch seventh place this season.

With La Liga on course to pick up an extra UEFA Champions League spot, seventh should be enough for a European charge in 2025/26, but there are plenty of teams in the queue.

The visitors were sharper out of the blocks as Cyle Larin’s deflected effort put them in front on 20 minutes.

CYLE LARIN GOAL FOR MALLORCA AGAINST REAL SOCIEDAD 🔥🔥🔥#CanMNTpic.twitter.com/WLwXVSD94E — CanMNTBible (@CanMNTBible) April 12, 2025

La Real carved out the better chances before the break, but a familiar lack of cutting edge was apparent, as Mallorca kept them at bay.

The away side made the hosts pay immediately after the restart as Sergi Darder curled home what proved to be the clincher.

Victory moves Mallorca two points above Imanol Alguacil’s team with seven games left to play.

Getafe 1-3 Las Palmas

Down at the bottom of the table, Las Palmas took advantage of a rare Getafe home slip up,

Omar Alderete’s early goal was a positive sign for Getafe but Diego Rico’s first half red card changed the tide of the contest.

Fabio Silva continued his strong recent form with a quickfire double after the break as Las Palmas sensed their chance in Madrid.

10 – Fábio Silva has scored 10 goals in 23 games in LaLiga 2024/25, becoming the third UD Las Palmas player to score 10+ goals in a single campaign in the competition in the 21st century, after Jonathan Viera in 2015/16 (10) and Kevin-Prince Boateng in 2016/17 (10). Sensation. pic.twitter.com/0fdntB0SA8 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 12, 2025

Scotland international Oli McBurnie wrapped up the win late on, to make it goals in successive games for the first time this season, as Las Palmas move to within a point of the safety line.

Celta Vigo 0-2 Espanyol

Espanyol are making strides to get themselves out of relegation danger and they dented Celta Vigo’s European hopes with a win in Galicia.

Roberto Fernandez scored either side of the break as the Catalans end the weekend six points above the drop zone.

⚽️ GOAL: Roberto Fernández

🇪🇸 Celta Vigo 0-1 Espanyolpic.twitter.com/TYn5puJyN9 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 12, 2025

Images via Getty Images/One Football