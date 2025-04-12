Hansi Flick sets out ‘risk-free’ Dani Olmo return plan

The deal was used to help register Dani Olmo. Image via Getty / Goal

Hansi Flick is taking no chances over bringing Dani Olmo back into his Barcelona squad in the coming days.

The Spain international was not risked for the La Liga weekend trip to Leganes with Flick’s charges looking to boost their title lead.

Olmo has been out of action for over two weeks, after suffering a muscle injury in the win over Osasuna on March 17, but Flick is confident his recovery schedule remains on track.

The initial assessment period was set at three weeks and he could be in line for a return away at Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

Barcelona’s dominant 4-0 home win in their quarter final first leg against the Bundesliga giants means Flick will rotate in Germany with the bulk of the job already done.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Olmo is progressing positively in his rehabilitation, with the Spain international already featuring in full training sessions earlier this week.

However, with a packed schedule on the horizon, Flick is remaining cautious over the situation, and the former Bayern Munich head coach does want to aggravate the issue further.

The current plan is to recall him to the squad for the flight to Dortmund and make an assessment closer to kick off on April 15.

Flick will continue to tweak his team, to keep players fresh for the campaign run-in, and veteran striker Robert Lewandowski could be rested away at his old team.

Lewandowski currently has 11 Champions League goals this season, with Raphinha the competition’s top scorer on 12, but Flick is wary of overloading the veteran striker.

Ferran Torres’ recent form has been a real boost, and he could start, but Olmo is expected to fill a bench role at Signal Iduna Park, with Flick hopeful of utilising him late on – depending on the flow of the game.