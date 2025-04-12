Hansi Flick: Defensive performances can win Barcelona the La Liga title

Hansi Flick hailed the defensive grit of his Barcelona players as they ground out a 1-0 La Liga win away at Leganes.

The Catalans head back up north with a seven point lead at the top of the table with Real Madrid in action on Sunday at Alaves.

Barcelona were far from their best in Madrid, and they needed some good fortune to get over the line, as Jorge Saenz’s own goal clinched victory.

The visitors failed to register a shot on target until the 70th minute, and they were unable to find a second goal, as Leganes pushed for a late equaliser.

Flick admitted winning this type of tricky game is vital in a title run and he praised Inigo Martinez for a goal saving block late on.

“It was a very tough and important match for us. I’m very proud of what my team has done these past few weeks and months,” as per quotes from Marca.

“What stands out above all else is the commitment shown from each player.

“Sometimes you might think it’s matches against Dortmund or Atletico that win titles, but it’s games like this.

“I’m very proud of the team and how they defended. Martínez’s last act in the game was perfect.”

Flick is expected to to rotate his starting team on the road in midweek at Borussia Dortmund, but with the bulk of the job done after a 4-0 UEFA Champions League first leg win, he will keep some players back for league action.

Alejandro Balde was forced off at Leganes, and will likely miss out, with Ronald Araujo also struggling with a minor issue.

Barcelona then face two home league games to round off April, as Celta Vigo and Mallorca head to Catalonia, ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid on April 26.