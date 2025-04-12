In recent weeks, there has been significant speculation on the future of Hansi Flick as head coach of Barcelona. Specifically, there have been reports on talks that have taken place between the Catalan club and their manager in regards to extending his stay beyond 2026 – which is when his current deal runs out.

Flick has commented on this matter in recent days, and while he has stated that he is not thinking too far into the future, a report from Relevo has justified this stance, and it relates to president Joan Laporta.

Flick is very loyal to Laporta, whose presidential terms ends in 2026. And he is apprehensive to commit beyond his current contract as he is unsure about whether he would be backed by the other Barcelona presidential candidates.

If Flick were to commit to signing a new deal, it would be a one-year extension that would take him to the end of the 2026-27 season. And according to the report, this is when he is planning to end his time as head coach of Barcelona, as his idea at this stage is to manage the Catalan side for only three years.

It’s noted that Flick, who is 60 years of age, is planning to retire once his time at Barcelona is over, as he has no desire to continue in football at another club (or national team). It means that his current roadmap would see him remain in Catalonia for another two years, after which he would walk away from the game that he has been associated with since the age of six.

For now, Flick will not be thinking about anything other than the rest of the current season, which he hopes to end with Barcelona winning the treble of La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey.