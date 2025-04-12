Flat Barcelona scrap out Leganes win to extend La Liga title lead

Barcelona were far from their flowing best as Hansi Flick’s team moved seven points clear at the top of La Liga with a 1-0 win at Leganes.

As the title race rolls on, La Blaugrana head out of Madrid with three points, on the road back up to Catalonia.

With Real Madrid in action tomorrow, the most important number for Flick is the final score line, ahead of their midweek UEFA Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund.

After a 4-0 quarter final first leg win over the Bundesliga side last week, Barcelona offered very little at Leganes, and needed an own goal to seal the win.

Real Madrid will now need to react away at Alaves before their own Champions League last eight second leg at home to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

They created nothing before the break with no shots on target and the key moment came via a slice of luck on 48 minutes.

Raphinha fired a superb low cross in front of the Leganes goal and the unfortunate Jorge Sainz diverted it into his own net.

Barcelona looked set to power on from there as Fermin Lopez and Robert Lewandowski both wasted huge chances to double their lead just after.

That left the door open for Leganes late on as Dani Raba saw a goal ruled out for offside via VAR and Juan Cruz prodded off target as Barcelona’s nerves were sent into a jangle at the Estadio Butarque.

Flick is set to rotate his team on the road in Dortmund, but with the bulk of the job done, the La Liga title could now edge up on his priorities list.

Barcelona face two home league games to round off April, as Celta Vigo and Mallorca head to Catalonia, ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid on April 26.

