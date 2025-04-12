Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Arsenal has re-ignited speculation about Carlo Ancelotti’s future as head coach of Real Madrid. The Italian has come in for criticism after the abject performance in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie, and with Xabi Alonso supposedly waiting in the wings, the pressure has been ramped up.

Ancelotti is under contract at Real Madrid until the summer of 2026, and as he told the media during his pre-match press conference (via Diario AS) ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Alaves, he does not anticipate leaving the club before this date.

“I shouldn’t talk about things about my future, because the contract is quite clear. Whatever it is, it will be talked about at the end of the season. The club always supports me, especially in difficult times.”

Ancelotti was also asked about the problems that Vinicius Junior has had in recent weeks. Since the start of February, the 24-year-old has struggled for effectiveness in the final third, with only three goals and three assists in 17 Real Madrid appearances across all competitions.

“It’s hard to say. Especially in recent weeks there has been a general drop, not only in individuals. We’ve conceded a lot in the last few games and that’s where we have to put a brake. Especially when those at the top are not as effective as usual.”

Real Madrid will be desperate for Vinicius to return to form in the final weeks of the season, especially with three competitions on the line. Ancelotti will hope that the Brazilian’s form improves from Sunday’s match against Alaves.