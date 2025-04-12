Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti continues to meet rumours over his future head on as Xabi Alonso looms in the background.

Los Blancos’ midweek UEFA Champions League humbling away at Arsenal has reignited speculation over Ancelotti’s place in Madrid.

The veteran coach is under contract until the end of the 2025/26 season and continues to state that his future will not be decided by him.

Ancelotti is not looking to break his contract, but the situation could change, depending on how the season ends.

Winning just one of either La Liga or the Champions League may not be enough to keep him in place under the demanding standards of Florentino Perez.

If Ancelotti is moved on this summer, amid ongoing rumours of him considering an offer to take charge of the Brazil national team, Alonso is the front runner to replace him.

Alonso’s contract at Bayer Leverkusen mirrors Ancelotti’s in Madrid with the former midfielder also ending his link at BayArena in 2026.

With Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title defence continuing to falter, there is renewed rumours that Alonso may look to cut ties, to avoid missing his chance in Madrid.

As the gossip continues in both Madrid and Leverkusen, club CEO Fernando Carro admitted he would have preferred Real Madrid to beat Arsenal, to quieten the noise surrounding Alonso.

“To be honest, I would have been happier if Real Madrid had beaten Arsenal resoundingly and their manager’s job would have been secured,” as per quotes from Sky Germany, via Diario AS.

“It’s normal in football that if a club like Real Madrid loses 3-0 in the quarter finals against a team like Arsenal, that rumours will start to spread.

“It’s normal and understandable, that’s exactly why I would have liked to avoid them, with a Real Madrid win.”

Leverkusen’s 0-0 weekend draw with Union Berlin means they are now trailing Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich by five points with one extra game played.