Barcelona add Bundesliga and Serie A defenders to summer shortlist

Barcelona are expected to be busy summer, and while the signing of a right-back is on the agenda, they are also looking centrally do in their bid to strengthen the options that head coach Hansi Flick has at his disposal.

Barcelona sporting director Deco will be tasked with addressing the needs of Flick’s squad, of which the most pressing positions are left wing and right-back. It also appears that central defence is an area that the Catalan club would like to strengthen – in particular, a new left-sided centre-back is desired.

Flick has made it clear that he likes to use a left-footed central defender on the left side, which is a reason for Inigo Martinez being preferred to Ronald Araujo. But with the former Real Sociedad and Athletic Club player turning 34 next month, he will need to be replaced in the coming years.

And in terms of successors, Barcelona have identified two at this stage – with Diario AS reporting that Piero Hincapie and Jhon Lucumi are both on the shortlist that Deco has compiled.

Barcelona scouted Lucumi during Bologna’s recent 1-1 draw against Napoli, and in December, they held informal discussions with the representatives of the Colombian international. But at this stage, it is Bayer Leverkusen man Hincapie that is believed to be the club’s preferred target for the left centre-back position.

Hincapie was wanted by Atletico Madrid last summer, but Los Colchoneros have cooled their interest in him – and instead, they are reported to be looking at Lucumi alongside Barcelona, as well as the likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli and AS Roma.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona target the signing of Hincapie or Lucumi this summer, but it is a good idea to start thinking about the addition of a new left-sided central defender given that it is a position that they will soon need.