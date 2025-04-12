Barcelona opt against free transfer target as Serie A giants close in

Barcelona are expected to be in the market for a new attacker in the summer transfer market as part of Hansi Flick’s expansion plans.

La Blaugrana are still working within a tight financial budget with the club’s hierarchy determined to work to the constraints of a 1:1 transfer policy.

That will require Barcelona to only sign new players based on profit generated by income arriving at the club in the coming months primarily from player sales.

With that in mind, Barcelona are looking for bargains, and Canada international Jonathan David viewed as a perfect candidate.

David has confirmed he will move on from Lille when his contract expires in June with the 25-year-old striker confirming his desire to play in La Liga.

Barcelona have been the only realistic Spanish option for David, and despite representing a cost effective option, the Catalans are cold on a move for him.

As per the latest reports from Mundo Deportivo, David’s 2024/25 record of 23 goals and 10 assists in 43 matches this season has caught the eye of multiple Premier League clubs, but Inter Milan are the new favourites.

The current Serie A leaders are preparing a bumper offer for David, despite the strong form of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, with an offer incoming for five seasons plus a salary of €10m and a sizeable signing-on bonus.

Some Barcelona fans will question the decision not to pursue David as an option to provide cover for Robert Lewandowski for the next 12 months.

His numbers at Lille are impressive with the former Gent forward posting consistently high figures with over 20 goals scored in the last three seasons.

The last two campaigns ended with 26 scored in both, and he is on course to beat that tally in the final weeks of 2024/25, with Lille fighting for a UEFA Champions League qualification spot for next season.