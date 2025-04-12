Arsenal readying €40m offer for Real Madrid starlet

Arsenal defeated Real Madrid 3-0 earlier this week in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, and they are now hoping to take one of their players during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are reported to be targeting several players from La Liga to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad for next season. Martin Zubimendi and Nico Williams are said to be high on their shortlist, and as they look set to compete with Real Madrid for the Real Sociedad midfielder, they are also eyeing one member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad – that being Arda Guler.

According to reports in England (via Sport), Arsenal are preparing to make a move for Guler this summer. Although they do not see the Turkish playmaker as more of a target than the likes of Zubimendi and Williams, they are still said to be readying an offer in the region of €30-40m.

Guler has struggled since swapping Fenerbahce for Real Madrid back in the summer of 2023. He has made just 46 appearances over the last couple of seasons, with the vast majority of those coming as a substitute. Ancelotti does not seem to trust the 20-year-old, who played no part against Arsenal earlier this week, and should the Italian remain as manager for next season, it is likely to mean that Guler is on the move.

Arsenal view Guler as being similar to how Martin Odegaard when the Norwegian playmaker was still at Real Madrid, and they fancy themselves to revitalise Guler’s career as they did to the 26-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether Guler does leave Real Madrid during the summer, but it would be no surprise if that were to happen if Ancelotti continues as first team head coach. At the very least, a loan move could be on the cards – if not a transfer – as he is very clearly not counted on right now.