Valencia power past Sevilla with late European charge on the horizon

Valencia have put more distance between themselves and the La Liga relegation zone with a superb 1-0 win over Sevilla.

If you had asked Los Che fans about their chances of a late season European push back in 2024, you would have received some odd looks, but Carlos Corberan has torn up the script.

They head into the weekend nine points above the drop zone, and whilst that battle is not yet won, they are closer to their initial goal.

If Corberan can keep the momentum going, they might start looking upwards, amid a thrilling multi-team battle to claim seventh place, and a spot in next season’s UEFA Conference League.

They are now only six points off that and the next few weeks will decide their chances of driving into the top half at least.

Sevilla created the better chances and saw a penalty decision overturned by VAR before Los Che struck just before the break.

Javi Guerra has a knack of scoring important goals and he fired home from a tight angle in first half added time.

GOL DO VALENCIA!!! ⚽🦇 JAVI GUERRA ABRE O PLACAR EM VALÊNCIA Valencia 1 x 0 Sevilla pic.twitter.com/6pqJX7NAeb — Futebol Hoje ⚽ (@fut_hoje) April 11, 2025

The chances flowed at both ends after the restart, as Sevilla looked to force themselves back into the contest, but despite the almost certain sense of a late goal – Guerra’s strike remined as the only one of the game.

As Valencia jump up to 12th in the table, they overtake Sevilla, who slip down to 13th – with a one point gap now in place.

Corberan will not be getting too excited over where he can end the season but the incoming games look favourable for his team.

Four of their next five league matches are against teams below them in the La Liga table with the only exception being a trip to ninth place Rayo Vallecano in their next outing on April 19.

