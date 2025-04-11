Spain boss backs Real Madrid comeback against Arsenal

Real Madrid need to pull off a miracle to revive their UEFA Champions League title defence hopes next week.

Los Blancos play host to Arsenal on Wednesday night in a crunch quarter final second leg following their brutal 3-0 defeat in London.

Mikel Arteta’s side stormed to a dominant first leg lead via two Declan Rice free kicks at the Emirates Stadium with Real Madrid left stunned.

Carlo Ancelotti was furious with his players at full time as the Italian coach openly called out their attitude in the second half of the contest.

Ancelotti now faces the task of producing a historic comeback with only three previous instances of a team overturning a three-goal first leg deficit in UCL knockout stage history – and Barcelona the only team to come from four goals down.

Alongside the storm of pressure surrounding Ancelotti, he also faces a battle to keep Real Madrid on Barcelona’s tail, as the La Liga title race tightens up.

Ancelotti will rotate for the weekend trip to Alaves but he will need everything to go right against the Gunners on April 16.

However, Real Madrid have developed a reputation for coming back from the dead in the Champions League in recent seasons, and Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente believes the tie is still within Ancelotti’s grasp.

“It’s still very open. We all know how Real Madrid can play at home, particularly in Europe, and I’m not giving up on that tie,” as per quotes from Diario Sport.

“Barcelona played a fantastic game in their match with Borussia Dortmund.”

De la Fuente could be in attendance at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg with Raul Asencio and Fran Garcia potential starters and Dani Ceballos working back to full fitness.

David Raya and Mikel Merino will be looking to catch his eye for Arteta’s visitors with the latter netting the third goal in the first leg.