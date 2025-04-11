Real Madrid consider poaching Barcelona target as door is opened

Tah claps the Leverkusen support away from home.
Real Madrid were tipped to blow away their opposition in Spain this season, and while their star-studded attack has been effective if not particularly impressive, at the back, Los Blancos have suffered. Further injury issues for Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao have hampered Carlo Ancelotti’s team, and there are calls to address the position in the summer.

In recent months, Los Blancos have been linked to Arsenal’s William Saliba, Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, and the likes of Jorrel Hato at Ajax and Castello Lukeba of RB Leipzig. Missing out on Leny Yoro last summer, the idea is to bring in a young defender that will be at the club for years to come.

There are still doubts about signing a central defender this summer though, and their plan originally was to move for a defender in 2026, with Saliba their preferred choice. That is according to The Athletic, who say that they are not ruling out an experienced signing either though, provided they could come in at a reasonable price.

One player who fits that bill is Jonathan Tah, who is out of contract at the end of the season and available on a free after deciding not to renew his deal with the club. Their information is that Real Madrid had initially turned down a move for Tah several months ago, but he is now an option again.

Of course this coincides with reports that Tah’s move to Barcelona is reportedly on the verge of collapse. The German international had agreed to terms with the Blaugrana, but this week they informed his agent Pini Zahavi that at this point, their salary limit does not allow them to sign Tah. He is now evaluating other options, and Barcelona seemingly have until some point in May to change their tune before Tah turns elsewhere.

