Real Madrid set out bold William Saliba transfer plan in Arsenal battle

Real Madrid will not make a summer move for Arsenal star William Saliba but he remains a long-term transfer target.

Despite concerns over what his defence will look like in 2025/26, Carlo Ancelotti opted against bringing in new faces to his squad in January, as David Alaba returned to action.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remain unlikely to feature again this season, with Antonio Rudiger shouldering a heavy game load, alongside the impressive rise of Raul Asencio.

Ancelotti is a long standing admirer of Saliba, but they will not enter a bidding war with Arsenal, particularly based on their new rivalry.

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is still the No.1 target, and Real Madrid will want to get that deal signed off, before looking at other options.

Real Madrid are watching closely over Saliba’s contract extension plans at the Emirates Stadium, with his current deal up in 2027, and talks planned with Mikel Arteta in the summer.

The 23-year-old is currently valued at around €80m, and that is not a figure Real Madrid will pay, as they move towards a policy of bringing him players as free agents on huge salaries.

Saliba impressed at the heart of Arsenal’s defence in their 3-0 win over Real Madrid last week and he will be key in the return game on April 16 – particularly with Gabriel Magalhaes ruled out.

Arteta will fight to keep Saliba, but the situation could be taken out of his hands in the months ahead, if a contract resolution is not reached.

As per reports from The Athletic, Real Madrid are considering two avenues, including a reduced offer next summer to try and pressure Arsenal into selling to avoid him possibly leaving on a free transfer.

Alternatively, they could also wait it out until 2027, and make a free transfer move similar to the one on the table for Alexander-Arnold.