Rayo Vallecano drops huge update on Inigo Perez talks

Rayo Vallecano fans remain tense over the club’s ability to retain highly-rated head coach Inigo Perez beyond this summer.

Perez has confirmed he will not leave Vallecas before the end of the campaign with his current contract expiring in June.

The former midfielder has impressed since stepping up to the top job at Rayo in February 2024 and guided the club to La Liga safety last season.

His sights have been set higher in 2024/25 with Rayo in the running to secure a first European qualification in over two decades.

His efforts have been recognised far beyond Vallecas, with Osasuna keeping a close eye him on him if Vicente Moreno moves on, and he has been linked with succeeding Imanol Alguacil at Real Sociedad.

Previous reports from to Relevo have indicated the 37-year-old is not listening to the noise and wants to continue his work at Rayo.

However, the near constant chaos associated with the club’s off-field position has caused concern, as fans await a formal offer to reach Perez.

Club president Raul Martin Presa has now offered an all-important update, as he looks to keep Perez at the helm.

“Most likely. he will continue. When two parties are happy, in this case Rayo Vallecano and the manager, with the club growing as an institution and him on a professional level, it’s normal to continue on this path,” as per quotes from Marca.

La Liga’s European qualification places will once again stretch down to seventh spot in 2024/25, and Rayo are in the hunt, with Perez’s charges currently 9th in the rankings with eight games to play.

Rayo, La Real, Celta Vigo and Mallorca are set to battle for one place and Perez faces the latter two in his final games of the campaign in what could effectively be a UEFA Conference League playoff double header.