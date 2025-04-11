Osasuna fire back at ineligible player ruling and Barcelona

Osasuna have announced that they will appeal the ruling on whether Barcelona fielded an ineligible player against them during their meeting on the 24th of March, which ended 3-0 to the Blaugrana. They filed a complaint due to the presence of Inigo Martinez, who they allege was in breach of FIFA regulations.

However on Friday afternoon the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) ruled against Osasuna in the matter. Los Rojillo responded with an official statement, noting that they would be appealing the decision.

In their original reasoning they claimed that there was no evidence the RFEF examined and released Martinez due to medical reasons, and now they say there was no express communication from the Spanish national team to forego the law. They also say that while their player Bryan Zaragoza was required to attend Las Rozas for medical examination given it could not be conducted in time by Osasuna, that is to say before 13:00 on the 17th of March, Martinez was not examined by La Roja staff.

However they say that the RFEF accepted Barcelona’s assurance that they would carry out the complementary tests based on an email sent at 02:33 on the same day, without any medical report included. Neither in the ruling did a medical report appear. They say they will take the matter to the Court of Appeals.

They also had some strong words for Barcelona’s own characterisation of the judicial process undertaken against them, and did not hold back.

The entity expresses its surprise at the comment made by FC Barcelona that “it is inappropriate for a club with the history of Club Atletico Osasuna” to express suspicions of possible fraud when it is quite reasonable to harbour serious doubts in light of the facts described. It is astonishing that the aforementioned comment, as cynical as it is empty of content, comes from those who would be wise to review their actions during the most recent period in FC Barcelona’s history.

In disagreement with the resolution known today, Club Atletico Osasuna will file an appeal to the Appeal Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, an institution that has a clear involvement in the aforementioned case.