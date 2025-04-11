Mikel Arteta confirms key Arsenal duo fit for Real Madrid trip

Arsenal are aiming to get the job done and reach the UEFA Champions League semi finals at Real Madrid on April 16.

Arteta’s team pulled off a huge result in their first leg battle with the defending European champions last week as a Declan Rice double powered them to a 3-0 win in North London.

A three-goal lead heading into a second leg clash in Madrid was beyond anything Arteta could have planned for as his young team delivered in style.

Arsenal are now on the brink of a first UCL last four place since 2009 as Carlo Ancelotti prays for a miracle.

Real Madrid’s knack of UCL revivals means the tie is not completely closed and Arteta’s nature means he will not be taking the task ahead lightly.

Ahead of a Premier League clash with Brentford this weekend, Arteta indicated he will make rotations, with the priority now on Madrid, as rivals Liverpool close in on the domestic title.

Key defender Gabriel Magalhaes has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season following surgeery alongside long-term absentees Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arteta hinted at Kai Havertz having an outside chance of returning to his squad right at the end of the campaign but Riccardo Calafiori will not be back in action until May.

However, Artea had positive news on key duo Rice and Bukayo Saka, who were both forced off in the closing stages against Real Madrid.

Saka – who is only just back from a long lay-off – was fouled for the two free kicks which Rice lashed beyond Thibaut Courtois and he was viewed as greater risk.

Both players are ‘fit and available’, but they are unlikely to start at Brentford, with Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard also potentially rested to keep them fresh for the flight to the Spanish capital next week.