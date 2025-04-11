One of the revelations of the 2024-25 season, Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is having a fine first year in the Premier League. Recently handed his first two caps by Spain, Huijsen is set to be one of the most coveted defenders in Europe this summer.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks, especially after his impressive showings for Spain, and he has made little secret of the fact he grew up as a Real Madrid fan. Los Blancos feel they could persuade him to join them ahead of other clubs, and Huijsen recently confirmed that he has a release clause, believed to be worth around €60m.

However The Athletic have dampened the hopes of Madridistas who were keen to sign him. They explain that Real Madrid have made contact with his camp in recent months, and received a positive response. Nevertheless, they explain that it is ‘difficult’ to imagine Los Blancos forking out such a high fee for a teenager. The expectation is that he will move to a Premier League club, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea all interested.

That fee certainly seems unlikely to be a problem for Premier League sides, who have watched him adapt seamlessly into English football. The same report mentions England as a more likely landing spot for fellow targets Jorrel Hato and Castello Lukeba due to the finances involvled.

Real Madrid demonstrated last summer that they are willing to stand their ground over a transfer fee, losing out on Leny Yoro, as they refused to go above €40m for the Frenchman, and promptly saw their offer blown out of the water by a €60m Manchester United bid. Given Huijsen’s apparent affection for Los Blancos though, it is not unthinkable that he would on for Real Madrid’s offer, and try to come to an agreement with Bournmouth.